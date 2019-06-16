Sheri Lee Kovacik

November 30, 1958 - June 11, 2019

RACINE – Sheri Lee Kovacik, 60, passed away unexpectedly at Ascension All Saints on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

She was born in Algoma, WI on November 30, 1958, the daughter of the late William and Lenore (nee: Tuttle) Fagg, Jr. On March 4, 1984 she married Edward J. "Butch" Kovacik. He preceded her in death just 2 months ago on April 15, 2019.

Sheri enjoyed gardening, baking, cheering for the Packers, fishing and driving around with Butch in their 1957 Chevy. However she was happiest in the company of her family; especially when she was caring for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Alicia (Aaron) Brigman, Brandon Kovacik and Christopher Kovacik all of Racine; her four grandchildren, Katrina, Conner and Logan Kovacik and Violet Brigman; her sister, Jana Alexander Fieck of DePere and her brother Lee Fagg; her sister-in-law, Carla Fagg of Green Bay; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws, Sandy Thielen, Dean (Peggi) Kovacik, all of Racine, Colleen (Mike) Gaynor, of Oak Creek, Jay (Mary) Kovacik, of Camp Douglas, WI, Jeffrey and Kurt (Patti) Kovacik, both of Racine; as well as dear nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Fagg, Sr.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 for a visitation from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring her life will follow at 6:00 p.m. Her interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

