Sherry Anne Martinez

February 25 , 1961 - May 15, 2019

Sherry Anne Martinez, 58, of Racine, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Aurora St. Lukes Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Sherry was born on February 25 , 1961, the daughter of Edward and Marian (nee: Simonson) Sherwood. She was married to the late Justo "Jesse" Martinez, Jr. on March 14, 1977 in Racine.

Sherry loved to cook, drawing and painting, but most of all she loved the outdoors, especially spending time in her flower garden and with her little dog and best friend "Peanut". She will be deeply missed by her 4 sons, John, Anthony, Michael (Ana) and Nicholas, her 2 sisters, Shirley and Valtricia and 3 brothers Pauly, Jonny and Eddie as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Sherry is preceded in death by her husband Jesse, her parents, sister Patsy, aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 11 am. The family will receive guests at the Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of service. Burial is private for the family.

