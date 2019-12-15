Sherry L. LaPlante

March 25, 1944 - December 2, 2019

PORT RICHEY, FL - Sherry L. (nee: Delcore) LaPlante, 75, passed away on December 2, 2019 in Port Richey, FL.

She was born in Racine, Wisconsin on March 25, 1944 to Lee and Betty (nee: Prausa) Delcore. On August 30, 1966, Sherry was united in marriage to Donald LaPlante, Sr.

Sherry retired from Racine Unified School District, where she worked at Washington Park high School. She enjoyed curling, bocce, Sudoku, cross stitch and golf, just to name a few.

Surviving are her sons, Donald (Jodi) LaPlante, Jr., and Brian (Laura) LaPlante; grandsons, Benjamen and Jackson LaPlante; great granddaughter Evalynn LaPlante, sister, Patricia LaPlante, brother Jeffrey Delcore; brothers-in-law, Daniel, Larry, Kenneth, and David LaPlante; and sisters-in-law, Karen Melton, Kathleen Delcore, and Terry Delcore. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Lee R. Delcore, mother Betty (nee: Prausa) Delcore; brothers, James R. and Jerry T. Delcore, and her husband, Donald LaPlante, Sr. on March 31, 2017.

Funeral services for Sherry will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

