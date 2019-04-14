Sherry Lynn Henkel

March 27, 1961 - April 10, 2019

RACINE - Sherry Lynn Henkel, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

She was born in Racine on March 27, 1961, the daughter of the late Donald John and Jacqueline Louise (nee: Roushia) Henkel. She graduated from JI Case High School in 1979. After high school, Sherry attended Carthage College, and U.W. Parkside, to broaden her education.

Sherry worked as a certified nursing assistant for Westview Nursing Home and Lincoln Lutheran Home. Earlier in life, Sherry enjoyed playing in city softball leagues. She loved reading, puzzles, cribbage, cards and scrapbooking. However, she mostly enjoyed being in the company of her family.

Sherry is survived by her brother and sisters, Barry John (Chris) Henkel, of Mount Pleasant, Laura Jean (Blake) Rogers of Kenosha, Karen Louise Henkel, and Linda Leigh (Lat Martens) Coutts all of Racine, and Dawn Marie (Jonathan) Kiepert of Greenville, SC; as well as many dear nieces and nephews, relatives and friends; especially her special friends, Dorothy and Debbie.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 for a visitation from 4-6 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering her life will follow at 6:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sherry's name have been suggested to the Wisconsin Humane Society – Racine Campus.

