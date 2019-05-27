Shirley A. Lanier

April 10, 1936 - May 22, 2019

STURTAVENT - Shirley Lanier (Troen), of Sturtavent was born to eternal life on May 22nd, 2019 at the age of 83.

Survived by Eugene Perkins, daughters Julie (Jim) VanSwol, Shelly Trucke, grandson Jeffery Jarrett, brother Harold (Ronnie) Troen and many other family and friends. Preceded in death by her son Jeffery Lanier, sisters Carol Beighton, Betty Aldert, brother Donald Troen and parents Adolph and Clara Troen. Private services will be held at a later date.

