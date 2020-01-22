Shirley A. Nelson

January 22, 1933 - January 17, 2020

STURTEVANT - Shirley A. (nee: Trimberger) Nelson, 86, passed at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha on January 17, 2020.

Shirley was born in Burlington, WI on January 22, 1933, the daughter of Michael and Bernice (nee: Weyrough) Trimberger. She attended St. Mary's and St. Catherine's High School and was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

On August 25, 1951, Shirley was united in marriage to Clarence Koss at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Racine. Clarence passed away on June 25, 1997. Later, Shirley was united in marriage to Richard Nelson at Trinity United Methodist Church on September 5, 1998.

Shirley had been employed as a shipping clerk with Western Publishing for 38 years, retiring in September of 1993. After her retirement she moved to The Villages in Florida, where she enjoyed living for 17 years. Shirley moved back to Sturtevant in 2010 and enjoyed her active life, including her weekly outings with the girls on Fridays, and Tuesdays with Western Publishing retirees and friends. She also loved to play cards, Hand and Foot was her favorite.

Shirley is survived by, her sister, Jean Ripley; brothers, Donald (Marilyn) Trimberger, and John (Mary Ellen) Trimberger, sister-in-law, Janice Wenszell; children, Guy (Sandy) Nelson, Jacque (Mark) Londre, Colleen (Daniel) Rhodes and Brian (Hollie) Nelson. Shirley is also survived by grandchildren, Heidi (Adam) Martin, Robert (Caitie) Treffert, Heather (Devin) Crawford, Chris (Emily) Nelson, Casey (Buntha) Nelson, Tyler Nelson, Evan Rhodes, Evan and Marin Holle; great grandchildren, Amiyah Davis, Ayson Martin, Lyra and Hector Treffert, Zoe, Leo, Pennie and Indira Nelson, Vinny Rhodes and Aubrey Crawford. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Michael Trimberger; mother and step father, Bernice (Robert) Wenszell, brother, David Wenszell, first husband, Clarence Koss, and second husband Richard.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. on Monday January 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at church from 9:30 a.m. until mass time.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Shirley in a special way may direct memorials to .

Shirley will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479