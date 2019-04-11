Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley A. Zenner.

MT. PLEASANT - Shirley A. Zenner, 92, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Monday April 8, 2019.

Shirley grew up in Chicago. She graduated from Gage Park High School. She was raised in the Lutheran faith at Nazareth Lutheran Church. She worked in the bookkeeping department of Derby Foods for about twenty years. Derby Foods was the manufacturer of Peter Pan peanut butter. She traveled throughout the United States with her parents Edna and Henry and with her good friend Annette Basso.

Shirley met Peter, the love of her life, while square dancing at a Bachelors and Bachelorettes dance in Evanston, Illinois. They were married on January 16, 1965. They lived on a dairy farm in Mt. Pleasant with their four sons. They were active in Racine square dancing clubs for many years. Mom and Dad enjoyed spending much quality time together whether it was on a Sunday drive, dinner with neighbor friends or many treasured family moments. They loved each other very much. Peter passed away in 2006.

Mom has been a resident at Villa at Lincoln Village for the past few years. She has made many friends there and has been blessed with very good roommates. She always enjoyed the company of her fellow residents eating meals along with many social activities; bingo, ice cream socials, card games and church services.

Mom was a very nice person who loved spending time with her family. She always enjoyed stories of what the Grandkids were doing.

Mom will be deeply missed by Glenn and Anne, Dale, Dave and Gloria, Dan and Julie and grandchildren Nicholas, Emma, Alex, Maya and Dai Ping. She is further survived by special nephews and nieces and their children and grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her Special Cousins: Amanda, Jake, Eleanor and Elliott. She was also preceded in death by friend and sister-in-law Anne Felton.

Funeral services will be held at 11am at Faith Lutheran Church in Sturtevant on Saturday morning April 13, 2019 with Rev. Dana Loney officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the church from 9am until time of the service. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Faith Lutheran Church-LCMS, 8500 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant, WI 53177.

Mom's family would like to thank the staff and aides of the Villa at Lincoln Park for their kind and compassionate care. The family would also like to thank Dr. Steven Millen for his many years of fine care.

