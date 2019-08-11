Shirley Ann Feehrer

October 22, 1943 - August 5, 2019

RACINE - Shirley Ann Feehrer, 75, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019.

Shirley was born on October 22, 1943, to the late John and Ann (nee: Wolff) Christoplis in Sheboygan, WI. She was united in marriage to David Feehrer on November 27, 1962. They were married for over 50 years, until David's passing in August of 2016.

Shirley was employed at Ametek as a machine operator for several years. She enjoyed playing her favorite games: Yahtzee, Farkle, and cards. Some other hobbies of Shirley's included: drawing and coloring, playing the slots, and watching nature. Above all, Shirley loved spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed.

Shirley is survived by her son, Todd (Rebecca) Feehrer; her daughter, Nicole (Mark) Fredrick; her grandchildren: Jessica (Jeremy) Celeste, Melissa (Luke) Roeske, and Sydney Feehrer; her great grandchildren: Carter, Harley, Ashton, and Cameron; her brothers: Nick (Sue) Christoplis and James Christoplis; her sisters-in-law: Julie (Bernie) Griese and Lynn Resar; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Shirley is preceded in death by her loving husband, David, and her sister, Katherine Gorsky.

Family and friends are invited to Graceland Cemetery for a brief graveside committal service and interment for Shirley on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 12 pm. The family asks all attendees to please meet at Graceland Cemetery's front gate at 11:45 am on the day of the service. Flowers for Shirley will be accepted at the Wilson Funeral Home during the morning before service. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Lakeview Specialty Hospital and Rehab for their loving care for Shirley.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361