Shirley Ann Feehrer (1943 - 2019)
  • "I so sorry to hear about your mothers passing Tod. She was..."
  • "Rest In Peace Cuz"
    - Gary Wolff
  • "I will miss Shirley we worked together at Ametek and had a..."
Service Information
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI
53405
(262)-634-3361
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:45 AM
Graceland Cemetery
Obituary
Shirley Ann Feehrer

October 22, 1943 - August 5, 2019

RACINE - Shirley Ann Feehrer, 75, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to Graceland Cemetery for a brief graveside committal service and interment for Shirley on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 12 pm. The family asks all attendees to please meet at Graceland Cemetery's front gate at 11:45 am on the day of the service. Flowers for Shirley will be accepted at the Wilson Funeral Home during the morning before service. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 14, 2019
