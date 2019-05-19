Shirley Ann Herzog(Nee: Andersen)

February 16, 1940 - May 14, 2019

Shirley was called to the eternal backroads on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019.

She was born on February 16th, 1940 to Aage and Susan Andersen, in Racine.

Graduating from Park HS in 1958, she met the love of her life, Alfred Herzog and they were soon married on November 20th, 1959.

She set out on her 40-year career as a beautician soon after. Outside of work, she was a lay speaker and a President of Church Women United.

Soon, though, she and Al found their second life as long-time members of the Kenosha Harley Owners Group.

A tough lady, she survived through kidney cancer (twice), leukemia, a major heart attack, and macular degeneration.

She was preceded by her parents, her husband of 47 years, Alfred Herzog, half-brothers Henry Dyer and Richard Andersen, Ray, Ty, and Holly Hall, and two grandsons.

She is survived by her sister JoAnn Hall, brother-in-law John (Bev) Herzog, sister-in-law Millie Dyer, sons Kurt (Christine), Kris (Elizabeth), nephews Guy Hall, Steve, Tim, Tom, and Mike Dyer, niece Joleen Sturm, granddaughters Kelly, Lina and Jenny Herzog, and Katie Gajewske, and great-granddaughters, Lilly and Anita Gajewski.

Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Ukes Harley-Davidson (5995 – 120th Avenue) with interment to follow at Westlawn Memorial Park. A visitation with the family will be held at Ukes from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com