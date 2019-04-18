Shirley Ann James

January 16, 1929 - April 12, 2019

RACINE – Shirley Ann James, 90, passed away in Whitewater, WI, on April 12, 2019.

A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor John Fleming officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." – John 3:16

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361