Shirley Ann Sherman
Shirley Ann Sherman

February 10, 1937 - September 19, 2020

RACINE – Shirley Ann Sherman, 83, passed away at home on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Shirley was born in Racine on February 10, 1937 to Milton and Beatrice (nee, Neidhart) Deschler. She married Lee T. Sherman on July 9, 1955, recently celebrating 65 years of marriage. Shirley loved crafting, especially cross stitching and crocheting for her grandchildren. She cultivated a love for gardening during her first job at a greenhouse. Shirley loved her yearly trips to the Wisconsin Dells and her occasional trips to McDonald's for ice cream cones.

Survivors include her husband, Lee T. Sherman; children, Lee M. (Anna) Sherman, Jac A. (Laura) Sherman and Ann (Keith) Flick; grandchildren, Annessa (Ben), Tom (Melissa), Seth (Melinda), Lindy, Jayce and Haley; 19 great grandchildren and her brother, Jerry (Kay) Deschler. Shirley is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Milton (Lela) Deschler and Jack Deschler.

A Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Stephen Jennings officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12 noon until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Make A Wish Foundation.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
