Shirley Ann Thomas-Strege

FORMERLY OF RACINE/Shirley Ann Thomas-Strege, 62, was called Home by her Loving Savior on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, July 22nd , at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Frank James officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on July 22nd from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

