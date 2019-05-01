Shirley Lee Buckley

August 23, 1960 - April 25, 2019

RACINE - Shirley Lee Buckley was born on Thursday, August 23, 1960 and transitioned to eternity at the age of 58 on April 25, 2019 at Froedtert South Hospital in Kenosha, WI.

Shirley was surrounded by her family during her transition. Shirley was the baby girl, the 13th child of 15 children born to the late Deacon Andrew Jackson and Ora Bell Johnson Buckley in Racine, Wisconsin.

Shirley was a lifelong resident of Racine, Wisconsin. She was a past member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby. Shirley was a fun loving and a very out spoken person within her family and friends. She was a matter of fact, quick to tell you what she thought without any reservation. She will always be remembered for her outgoing personality.

She enjoyed taking care of her patients at various group homes before she became ill. Shirley was well known in the Racine/Kenosha communities. She loved her family immensely and spoke her mind openly. She was a foster daughter of Mary and Cleveland Cornelius. Shirley was special friends with Curtis Peterson and Kenny "Boy" Simmons. Shirley had fun times with her nieces: Joy Bedford, Sherrie Tucker, Sherree Tucker, Tiffany (Jerry) Henderson, FeAunte Buckley Preyear, Nia Malone, Rekita Feagin, Mercedes Feagin, Marnicka McMillian, Marijah(Taran) Williams "U.S. Army," Masheeka Lee, Tereal (Mike) Buckley Caulfield, Paulette (James) Stokes, Rashonda Thomas, Gwen McNeal, Janie (Darryl) Boston, Jessica (Jaz) Davis, Jackie (David) Wilson and Laurie Moss. Nephews: Jervonte Henderson, Ivy Tucker, Anthony (Valerie) Tucker, Victor Thomas, and Tyrone (Tiffany Gray) Buckley. Also, fond special relationships with Willie Buckley, Virginia Holbrook, Alyah Buckley, Easker (Jeanette) Buckley, Minister Yusuf (Tina) Buckley, Yusuf Buckley, Jr., Dellora Buckley, Ali'Yunna Buckley, Minister Wanda Buckley Jordan and Apostle Joseph (Cynthia) Buckley.

Shirley will be missed by her siblings, Louise Tucker, Minister Deloris Brown, Eula (JW) Booker, First Lady Annie (Pastor Johnny) Thomas, Minister Della Buckley, Dr. Betty Pace, MD, Minister Wanda Buckley Jordan, Willie (Virginia Holbrook) Buckley and Apostle Joseph (First Lady Cynthia) Buckley, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and many friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, sisters-Lydia Mae Buckley, Mary Ann (Arnold) Martin, brothers-Andrew Jackson Buckley, Willie Mize Buckley, Anthony Terry Buckley, brother-in-law-Deacon Walter Brown & Nephews-Pastor Andrew Brown and Glen Tucker.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Avenue, with Bishop L.L. Kirby officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.

