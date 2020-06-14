Shirley Lorraine Holden
1935 - 2020
Shirley Lorraine Holden

August 7, 1935 – June 8, 2020

Mount Pleasant – Shirley Lorraine Holden, 84, received the promise of eternal life on June 8, 2020. She was born in St. Louis on August 7, 1935.

A memorial celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the memorial service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

Published in Journal Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
