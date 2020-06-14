Shirley Lorraine Holden
August 7, 1935 – June 8, 2020
Mount Pleasant – Shirley Lorraine Holden, 84, received the promise of eternal life on June 8, 2020. She was born in St. Louis on August 7, 1935.
A memorial celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the memorial service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 14, 2020.