Shirley Lorraine Holden

August 7, 1935 – June 8, 2020

Mount Pleasant – Shirley Lorraine Holden, 84, received the promise of eternal life on June 8, 2020. She was born in St. Louis on August 7, 1935.

A memorial celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the memorial service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

