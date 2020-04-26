Sigrid Newell Hinchliffe

December 27, 1919 - April 9, 2020

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS - Born 1919 in Burlington WI to Dr Warren G Newell and Corona Christien (Deceased).

Great Great Niece of Col. Hans Christian Heg of Civil War fame and a Norway Township resident.

Married in Racine, WI to Harry James Hinchliffe 1947.

At 100 Years old, Sigrid Newell Hinchliffe was a wonderfully, thoughtful and loving Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She was also a very accomplished and highly regarded professional woman, she took her work seriously, with boundless dedication, frankness and honestly. Sigrid had a quick wit and a tremendous sense of humor. She treated everyone she met with great respect and warmth.

Sigrid Graduated from St. Mary's HS in Burlington WI., B.A. Education from UW Whitewater, M.A. Social work UW Milwaukee.

She enlisted in the Navy in 1943 as an Ensign and was discharged as a Lieutenant.

In 1946. She served in Washington, DC as Communications Security Officer for the Navy during the war; she loved her time in the Navy serving her country.

After the war she returned to Racine and began work at the Country Welfare Dept.

She met and married Harry James Hinchliffe of Racine. Harry owned and ran the Belle City Milling Company and was a Washington Park HS and University of Wisconsin Madison graduate. They raised 4 children while Sigrid worked as the Chief of Juvenile Probation for Racine County for 8 years before returning to UW Milwaukee to get the Social work degree. She then spent 8 years as a School Social Worker for the Racine County School Districts (West of I-94)

She and Harry retired to Arkansas; Harry pasted away in 1991. Sigrid went on to set up several volunteer organizations, continued her Counselling services and volunteered at multiple Historic sites in Arkansas.

She will be missed by all that knew her and by many that crossed her path.

Children: Sue (Hinchliffe) Jensen (Deceased), Mary (Hinchliffe) Suggett Kansas City, KS, James Newell Hinchliffe Martinez CA, Thomas Peter Hinchliffe St. Robert MO

Grand Children: Christian James Jensen Portland OR, Robyn (Jensen) Pfeifer Portland OR, Jennifer (Gillaspie) Rand Crestview FL

Great Grand Children: Kenesha Rand, Avery Rand, Jens Pfeifer, Thoren Pfeifer

Siblings: Dr. George Warren Newell (Deceased), Phillip C Newell (Deceased), Dr William J Newell Libertyville IL.