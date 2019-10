Simon Richard Krizan

Simon Richard Krizan, 75, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Strouf Funeral Home from 5 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Highway 32.

Please see www.Strouf.com for full obituary.

