Sivier L. "Skip" Joost Jr. (1932 - 2019)
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Obituary
Sivier L. Joost Jr. "Skip"

May 1, 1932 - October 24, 2019

CALEDONIA - Reunited with his beloved wife Barbara on Thursday, October 24, 2019 age 87 years. Loving father of Steve (Cindy) Joost and Karen (George) Applegate. Proud grandpa of Michael (Anna), Joshua (Sarah) and Matthew (Allison) Joost; and Kristen and Stephanie Applegate. G-Gpa of Hannah, Emmaline, Lucas, Kaylee and Lily. Dear brother of Evaline Katalinich and Mavis (Richard) Schulze. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Wednesday, October 30 at the Heritage Funeral Home 4800 S. 84th Street, Greenfield, WI from 5-7 PM with Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Private entombment Arlington Park Cemetery.

If so desired, Memorials to the appreciated.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Donations