Sophia M. Wermter(Nee: Schlesiger)
May 8,1931 - November 16, 2019
RACINE - Our mother, Sophia M. Wermter, age 88, has joined her husband in eternal life on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com