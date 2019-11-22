Sophia M. (Schlesiger) Wermter (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2201 Northwestern Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2201 Northwestern Avenue
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Hwy 32
Obituary
Sophia M. Wermter(Nee: Schlesiger)

May 8,1931 - November 16, 2019

RACINE - Our mother, Sophia M. Wermter, age 88, has joined her husband in eternal life on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 22, 2019
