Stanley A. Ten Cate
Stanley A. Ten Cate

STURTEVANT - Stanley A. Ten Cate, 89 passed away at his residence on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, September 12th at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on that Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial, with full military honors, will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to Alzheimer's Association 620 S. 76th St. Milwaukee, WI 53214 or the Tiny Houses Project C/O Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin 1624 Yout Street, Racine, WI 53404.

Pease see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
