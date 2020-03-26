Stanley John Reske

October 9, 1944 - March 20, 2020

RACINE- The morning of his death, our Dad sat overlooking the Atlantic Ocean watching the sunrise "God's painting in the sky". Stanley John Reske, born on October 9, 1944, enjoyed his last sunrise and ocean view with his wife of 49 years and 2 weeks, Joanne (nee: Rauwerda) Reske, on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Satellite Beach, FL. Dad was born in Racine, WI to Henry and Esther (Brenning) Reske. The family moved to Brantford, Ontario and it was there he graduated from Pauline Johnson Collegiate and Vocational School and served his apprenticeship with Koehring Waterous; He returned to Racine and enlisted in the Army, where he counted more than 500 days in Vietnam. (1968 to 1970).

Upon returning home, Dad met Mom; we remember him reflecting on those days with a quiet smile on his face, saying "She saved me." They were married at Holy Communion Lutheran Church on March 6, 1971 where they remained members. Just one year after saying "I do", Dad and Mom welcomed twin boys to their family and five years later, another baby boy. In those early years, Dad had several jobs, at Case Co., Gales M, various other tool shops, and finally at Dynamatic Corp. in Kenosha working as a mechanical engineer. He retired from there after more than 20 years of service. After retirement, Dad took to woodworking from his shop at home, where he crafted many beautiful pieces for each of us.

We remember the days of family vacations in the brown Oldsmobile; Dad napping in his chair after work, his interesting sayings (like "that'll make the cheese more binding") that we never quite understood, but always knew what he meant; and his hugs and kisses because there was never any question he loved us. Between his wood projects in the shop, fishing at his friends cottage and Dad's interest in all the newest technologies, he kept busy and enjoyed Mom and his growing family.

In recent years, Dad and Mom trekked south for the month of March to leave behind the Wisconsin winter and get some sunshine and walks on the beach. And that is where Dad's life story ends…after a walk on the beach, a tumultuous airboat ride, a dip in the pool, some good shrimp, quiet time with Mom, one last daybreak…and eternity begins.

Stan Reske, age 75, is survived by his wife, Joanne, three sons: Michael (Ryan) Reske, Scott (Kara) Reske, Richard Reske; five grandchildren: David, Kallia, Elliott, Emma and Jackson; brother, Jim Reske and dearest friends and in-laws Bernie and Suzie Rauwerda. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron Reske and special friend John Wolcott. In view of COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held with Pastors Mark Doidge and Laura Fladten officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

