Stanley W. Kropidlowski Sr.

June 2, 1932 - October 20, 2019

RACINE - Stanley W. Kropidlowski Sr., age 87, passed away on Sunday evening, October 20, 2019. Stanley was born in Portage, WI on June 2, 1932, son of the late Anton and Elizabeth Kropidlowski.

On May 18, 1957, he was united in marriage to Shirley M. Jerde. They shared 53 beautiful years together before Shirley preceded him in death in 2010. Stan was employed with Hamilton Beach and lastly with Young Radiator before retiring in 1992. He was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and gardening. Stan will be best remembered for his sense of humor and his great love for his family.

Stan will be dearly missed by his children, Leona (Ron) Stelzer, Ronald Kropidlowski (fiancée, Christina Morales), Stanley (Jody) Kropidlowski Jr., Renee (Scott) Wesley, Doreen (David) Bolanowski; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Florence (Rodger) Gerbig, Johnny Kropidlowski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Stan was also preceded in death by his siblings, Erv, Robert, Luwella, Bernice, Angie, Irene and Leonard.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday October 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

The family extends a special thank you to the staffs at Sage Meadows and Grace Hospice for all of their loving and compassionate care.

