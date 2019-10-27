Stanley W. Kropidlowski Sr. (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley W. Kropidlowski Sr..
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Stanley W. Kropidlowski Sr.

June 2, 1932 - October 20, 2019

RACINE - Stanley W. Kropidlowski Sr., age 87, passed away on Sunday evening, October 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday October 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.