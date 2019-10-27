Stanley W. Kropidlowski Sr.
June 2, 1932 - October 20, 2019
RACINE - Stanley W. Kropidlowski Sr., age 87, passed away on Sunday evening, October 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday October 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
www.meredithfuneralhome.com