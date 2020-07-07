Starling Joyce Woiteshek

July 14, 1931 - June 25, 2020

Starling Joyce Woiteshek, 88, passed away on June 25, 2020, with her family by her side in Harbor Springs, MI.

Star was born July 14, 1931, in Racine, WI, to William S Jensen and Anna Vetrock Jensen.

"STAR"... A twinkling light that shined so bright. She touched many people's life, so sweet and so kind. The one shining so bright.

Life was not always easy but there were always moments to celebrate. She was born to be a STAR! She had a great sense of humor and was a little bit of a "drama queen" putting on skits and plays with her best friend and sister Farrell. She loved fashion, sparkle shine patterns and prints. If you looked in her closet, you would get the hint! Star had many talents. She was a STAR on Horlick Rebels girls' basketball team in high school and she was known for her right hook shot. She went to Gateway Technical College to become a hair stylist, but life took her in a different direction. To pay bills and to take care of her children, she went to work at InSinkErator in Racine, WI. Later in life, she moved to Boyne City, MI and then Harbor Springs, MI. She started pencil drawing at an early age which continued throughout her entire life. She designed beautiful stained-glass pieces, wreaths, handheld fans, and cornhusk dolls all of which she sold in consignment shops. She also designed Bohemian yarn patterned pillows, runners, hanging tassels, and wall pieces. Star was a social butterfly and everyone that she met she could strike up a conversation and leave an everlasting impression. We give our thanks and praise to everyone that had touched Star's life in any way.

Special thanks to Star's children, loved ones, Comfort Keepers, and Home Hospice caregivers that helped her journey to the end and make it as enjoyable, fun, meaningful, comfortable and memorable as could be.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William S. Jensen and Anna Vetrock Jensen, her daughter Rebecca Ann Erickson, her two sisters Farrell and Shirley, and her husband Ron Woiteshek.

She is survived by her brother Bruce (LeAnna) Jensen, her 3 children Leif (Marilee) Erickson, Geralyn (Domingo) Fernandez, Glenn (Tristin) Erickson, her 3 stepchildren Lee (Leota) Woiteshek, Kerry (Tammy) Woiteshek, Lynn (Steve) Westhoff. Her grandchildren, Jennifer Rose, Paul Plonsky, Brenden (Rachel) Fernandez, Angela (Brian) Bilansky, Jacob Erickson, Her great grandchildren, Larissa Fernandez, Maricella Fernandez. Plus, many nieces, nephews, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

Public visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. until noon with funeral service to follow. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park, next to her daughter Rebecca.

Face masks are suggested.

We are eternally grateful for the time we had…Until we meet again on the other side!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any local Animal Rescue Shelter.

