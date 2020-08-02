Stella Milani Garcia

RACINE-Stella Milani Garcia was born sleeping on July 30th, 2020 at 5:49 p.m.

She is the daughter of Juan Garcia and Evea Parker. Granddaughter of Raquel and Angel Ortiz, Juan and Melissa Garcia, Eddie Balderas, and Michelle Reyes. Great granddaughter of Esther Alvarado and Mario Aranda, Samuel and Erlinda Garcia, Ramiro and Susan Alvarado, and Elia and Mario Tores.

She is loved and will be dearly missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Stella was preceded in death by her grandmother Angie M. Parker and Baby cousins Carolina Barajas-Soto and Malaiyah Nayeli Garcia.

Although we were all ready to spoil her with love, hugs and kisses our Heavenly Father decided she was too special to let go.

Stella's wings were ready but our hearts are not. She will be forever cherished, loved and missed.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ed Orta officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479