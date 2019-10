Stephen W. Pallek

Stephen W. Pallek age 72 passed away October 23rd, 2019 at his home in Wind Lake, WI surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of Stephen's life will take place on Monday October 28th, 2019 at Integrity Celebration Center. Visitation will be from 3pm to 4:45pm, followed by a memorial service at 5pm.

