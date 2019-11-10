Stephen J. Rocque

RACINE - Steve Rocque, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, photographer, Boy Scout Leader, fisherman, golfer, cars and boat fanatic and jack of all trades died November 3 at his home with the assistance of Ascension Hospice after suffering from a massive stroke on October 17.

Steve graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School and St. Catherine's High School – class of 1964. He attended Whitewater University and graduated from the Art Center College of Design, CA with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1971.

It was during his high school years when he met his wife, Jane May and the rest is history. They were married on May 29, 1971. He is the father of one terrific son, Daniel born in 1978. Steve was a Boy Scout Leader and helped Dan attain his Eagle Scout. Dan, along with his beautiful wife, Tara have blessed him with five cherished grandchildren: Joshua, Madelynn, Benjamin, Samuel and Emmaleigh.

After college graduation he free-lanced commercial photography, owned a studio, worked for a short time at Mercury Marine, and then ran a studio in Milwaukee with his friend Morley for over 25 years.

Steve cherished his family and friends and loved traveling – especially to Mexico, fishing, boating, car races, the Packers, Brewers and Badgers Football. He so enjoyed his dog Stoney and loved hunting for birds with her. Steve had great vision and desire to accomplish numerous projects and was just an all around great handy and wise man. Although it would take him longer completing projects than most, his smile warmed your heart. He had special times together with the good ol' Gourmet Club, The Up North Fishing Crew and Peerier Groups.

Steve is survived by his wife, Jane (May), son Dan and wife, Tara, grandchildren Joshua, Madelynn, Benjamin, Samuel and Emmaleigh; sister, Martha Hutsick, brother, Peter (Cynthia), sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Tom and Kathleen May, Elizabeth Triggiano, Mary Gengozian, John and Cathy-Lynn May, Jim and Carol May, Casey and Gil Niesen, ex-sisters-in-laws: Nancy Staake, Pat May, Rosann Mlodzik, many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, other relatives and great friends. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Orville and MaryAnn Rocque, parents-in-law Les and Mary May, brothers-in-law Mike May, Matt Triggiano, Peter Gengozian and Paul Hutsick, niece Diana Neibaur , nephew and godchild Mike May, and grandnephew, Max Neibaur.

We are joining together Thursday, November 14 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home in celebration of Stephen's life from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church 2201 Northwestern Ave. in Racine on Friday, November15, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to St. Catherine's High School. Sacred Heart Parish, St. Edward Parish, Boy Scouts of America, Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network or .

Steve's family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff in the ER, ICU, especially the respiratory therapists and Hospice at Ascension Hospital for their excellent care, kindness, support and hugs during this difficult time. Steve's relatives and friends outpouring of love was so appreciated and needed as well. We thank all of you from the bottom of our hearts.

