Stephen J. Rocque

RACINE - Steve Rocque, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, photographer, Boy Scout Leader, fisherman, golfer, cars and boat fanatic and jack of all trades died November 3 at his home with the assistance of Ascension Hospice after suffering from a massive stroke on October 17.

We are joining together Thursday, November 14 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home 803 Main St. Racine, 53403 www.meredithfuneralhome.com in celebration of Stephen's life from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church 2201 Northwestern Ave. in Racine on Friday, November15, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to St. Catherine's High School. Sacred Heart Parish, St. Edward Parish, Boy Scouts of America, Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network or .

