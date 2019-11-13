Steve Rocque

Guest Book
  • "Dear Jane. I'm so glad we were recently able to reconnect...."
    - Catherine Clark
  • "Sure glad I got to talk to you and Steve at last summer's..."
    - Jim Uminski
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
2023 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
2023 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Stephen J. Rocque

RACINE - Steve Rocque, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, photographer, Boy Scout Leader, fisherman, golfer, cars and boat fanatic and jack of all trades died November 3 at his home with the assistance of Ascension Hospice after suffering from a massive stroke on October 17.

We are joining together Thursday, November 14 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home 803 Main St. Racine, 53403 www.meredithfuneralhome.com in celebration of Stephen's life from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church 2201 Northwestern Ave. in Racine on Friday, November15, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to St. Catherine's High School. Sacred Heart Parish, St. Edward Parish, Boy Scouts of America, Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network or .

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations