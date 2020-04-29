Steven Charles Beyer

September 25, 1961 - April 24, 2020

RACINE – Steven Charles Beyer, 58, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Steve was born in Racine on September 25, 1961 to the late Edmund Charles and Darla (nee Reed) Beyer. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Steve was employed by Shiloh for over 25 years. He worked hard and played harder, living every day to its fullest. Steve loved being outdoors, especially hanging out with family dog Red, making everyone laugh, riding his motorcycle, and jammin' to his tunes. He will always be remembered for giving everyone outrageous nicknames.

Steve is survived by his family, Lisa Beyer, Steven "B" Beyer, Sarah "G" (Chris) Grochola and Micheal "Chi" (Sequoya "Snake" Smith) Beyer; his grandchildren, Frankie, Johnny and Gigi; and brother, John (Jeannie) Beyer. Steve is also survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Sharon Dixon and Pam Beyer.

In keeping with Steve's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family services been held followed by entombment at West Lawn Memorial Park.

