Steven J. Eschmann

July 21, 1963 - May 21, 2019

RACINE - Steven James Eschmann, age 55, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in an accidental house fire.

He was born in Racine, July 21, 1963, son of Charles and Mary (Nee: Tobias) Eschmann.

Steve graduated from Wm. Horlick High School "Class of 1981." On August 26, 1989, he was united in marriage to Karen R. Lipp. Steve was employed by Motor Credit Corp as a loan officer from 2006 to 2019. He felt blessed having a job he loved making people happy. He was previously with American General Finance Corp for 10 years and was a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church. Steve was a handyman who enjoyed fishing, woodworking and the Green Bay Packers. He believed that "Family was Everything". He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Karen; children, Jennifer (Michael) Medau, Sarah Castellanos (Chris Jansa), Charles Eschmann; granddaughter, Riley Knauer; his parents Charles and Mary Eschmann; brother, Gregory (Machelle) Eschmann; uncle, Tom Tobias; in-laws, Mary (Eric) Emert, Cynthia (Doc) Turner, Beth (Tom) Holbus, John (Dorene) Lipp; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Dorothy Lipp and sister-in-law, Suzanne Glander.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, May 30, 2019, 7:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 5- 7 p.m. Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com