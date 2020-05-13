Steven M. Duncan
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven M. Duncan October 4, 1982 – April 28, 2020 SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - Steven M. Duncan, age 37, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Racine, October 4, 1982, son of Pamela (Nee: Jellea) and Michael Duncan. He was a graduate of William Horlick High School "Class of 2001." Steve's true passion was music and he loved playing his bass guitar. A history buff, he also enjoyed traveling, watching hockey, especially the San Jose Sharks, and savored a delicious cup of coffee. He will be dearly missed by his parents, Pamela (Dave) Martinez, Michael (Carla) Duncan; sister and brothers, Christine (Patrick) Sliwinski, Matthew (Eleni) Duncan, Wesley (Erin) Duncan, Joshua Duncan; nephews and niece, Clark, Dorothy, and Marvin; other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene and Dorothy Jellea, Marvin and Dorothy Duncan. Private services with interment will be held at Mound Cemetery. Relatives and friends may view the service Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 5:30 pm CST at www.meredithfuneralhome.com, on the Steven M. Duncan page, service, time, and press live stream. MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Viewing
05:30 PM
Send Flowers
Service
Mound Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved