Steven Robert LeCount

October 25, 1962 - November 23, 2019

Steven Robert LeCount, age 57 of Kansasville, passed away unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, November 23, 2019 while deer hunting on his family property in Sauk County, WI.

He was born on October 25, 1962 in Le Mars, Iowa the son of Rev. Robert and Marian (Maier) LeCount. He was married on December 28, 1984 to the former Jill Lisowski. Steve was a member of the Southbrook Church in Franklin. He loved to hunt, fish, and vacation with family. Survivors include his wife, Jill LeCount, of Kansasville; 3 sons, Christopher (Audrey), Chad (Nicole), Cody (Ashley); grandchildren, Terryn, Jordyn, Kyleigh, Carson; parents, Bob and Marian LeCount, of Dodgeville; 2 brothers, Randy (Amy), Jeff (Nicole); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marvin and Grace Maier; paternal grandparents, James and Helen LeCount; father and mother-in-law, Ronald and Donna Lisowski.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at the Southbrook Church, 11010 W. Saint Martin's Road, Franklin, WI. with Jonathan Misirian officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service at 4:00 P.M. The family requests memorials be made to the Southbrook Church. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.