BRADENTON - Stuart passed away March 10, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. He was 83 years old. Stuart was born April 17, 1935 in Racine, Wisconsin. In 1957 he received his Engineering Degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison, with a major in Mining. On June 22, 1957 Stuart married Mary Hansen, his wife of 59 years. Together they lived in West Texas, New Mexico and then back to Racine to raise their family. In 1994 he retired from a 27 year career with Wisconsin Natural Gas Co. In 1997 they retired to Bradenton, Florida. In 2016 Mary preceded him in death. On April 17, 2018 he married Carolyne Schell in Bradenton, Florida. Stuart was a kind and patient person. He enjoyed golfing, music, singing in his church choir, watching football, baseball and basketball. He was an avid walker, enjoying the outdoors in Bradenton Florida and Door County Wisconsin at the family cottage on North Bay. Stuart is survived by his wife Carolyne, his three children, James (Maureen McGovern)Erbe, Kenneth (Kristine)Erbe and Sharon (Chuck)Zeman. Six grandchildren, Jessica Erbe, Justin Erbe, Ashley (Jordan)Chart, Jonathan Erbe, Dana Zeman and Jakob Zeman. One great grandchild, Clyde Chart. Former daughter in law, Janice Erbe. Brother Richard Erbe, along with nieces and nephews. Stuart was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Nanna Erbe, wife Mary H Erbe, brother David Erbe and grandson Jeremy Erbe. A private memorial service will be held later with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6311 3rd Ave W, Bradenton, Florida, 34209 National Cremation and Burial Society



