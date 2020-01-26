Sue Ellen Griego

December 9, 1945 - January 17, 2020

Sue Ellen Griego, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday January 17, 2020 at Bay Harbor Assisted Living. She was born December 9, 1945 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of the late Francis Clair and Carole (nee: Jensen) Siepmann.

Sue attended Jessup High School, was a graduate of Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa and earned her Masters Degree in Library and Information Science from UW-Milwaukee. Sue continued her lifelong passion for education by joining the faculty at J.I. Case High School from 1968-2003, where she taught history and served as the school librarian. In retirement, Sue worked at the Racine Public Library as a substitute reference librarian.

Sue was a long-time member of Delta Kappa Gamma (an honorary society for women teachers), a member and onetime Vice President of the Racine Area Retired Educators Association. Sue loved a succession of cats, reading biographies, and planning get-togethers with her friends. She was a talented singer and gifted storyteller with an infectious laugh.

"Aunt Sue" as she was known by her family, is survived by her sister-in-law, Susan Siepmann of Goodyear, AZ; niece, Kristin (Dominic) Catania of Omaha, NE; 3 nephews, Jon Siepmann of Sacramento, CA; Scott Siepmann of Scottsdale, AZ; Jeffrey (Carrie) Siepmann of Magnolia, TX; 2 great nieces (Kira, Blaire) and 4 great nephews (Jack, CJ, Isaiah, Luke). Sue is also survived by other relatives, friends, co-workers, and the many students she taught throughout the years. In addition to her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by her brother, Col. Randy Siepmann.

A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held, in the funeral home, on Saturday, February 29 at 2:00 PM with visitation at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Racine Public Library or AseraCare Hospice.

