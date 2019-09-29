Sue Ellen Hahn

July 22, 1956 – September 23, 2019

RACINE – Sue Ellen (nee: Miller) Hahn, age 63, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Monday, September 23, 2019 following a courageous 6-year battle with cancer.

Sue was born in Milwaukee on July 22, 1956 to the late John & Carolyn (nee: Marks) Miller. She attended Horlick High School & Gateway Technical College. Sue was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Kara Miller; grandson, Joseph Boutell; nephew, Jacob Miller; former husband, Steve Hahn; and many devoted friends – too numerous to mention all by name. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her sister, Christine Miller; and brother, John Miller.

A memorial service celebrating Sue's life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.

