Susan C. Berlin

February 28, 1953 - March 9, 2020

Susan C. Berlin, 67, Town of Meeme, passed away unexpectedly, yet very peacefully at home on March 9, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1953 in Racine WI, and was a graduate of Case High School. On September 27, 1975 she married David Berlin at Epiphany Lutheran Church, Racine and they had one son, Michael. They relocated to rural Kiel,WI in 1990.

Sue was a very sweet person; always willing to help and easy to be around. She was an avid reader and loved being with her friends and family. Sue loved animals and riding on the Harley with her husband. She was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Einer & Shirley (Peterson) Berntzen and grandparents, Oscar & Ragna Berntzen and Leroy & Hilda Peterson. She is survived by her husband David; son Michael; sister and brother-in-law Nancy (David) Wiese. Also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Greg (Jan) Berlin; Tom (Benay) Berlin; Kathy (Keith) Peetz; and Laurie (Bob) Zahn.

Per Sue's wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral services for Sue will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday March 15, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St. Kiel WI) with Joe Zenk officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00PM until the time of services at 3:00PM.

