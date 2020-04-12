Susan C. "Sue" Ropiak

September 14, 1947 – April 8, 2020

Sue Ropiak, loving wife and mother, passed away in Kenosha at the age of 72 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Sue was born on September 14, 1947 in Matlock, Derbyshire England to Stanley and Elizabeth (Rhodes) Ritchie.

On March 23, 1968, Sue married Tom Ropiak in Racine where they resided for the past 52 years and raised their two sons, Rick and Dan.

Sue was a homemaker and had several passions that included raising her boys, and babysitting for her family and close friends during her younger years. When her grandchildren came along she became a Nana and started to help with raising her second family.

Quilting was another passion. Sue's total number of quilts may never be known because each time she heard that a family member or a close friend where expecting a new born she would always say "I'll have to do another quilt for the new arrival".

Later in life Sue worked for her dear friends on their local farm and produce store and became a passionate book reader. There was also time for her and Tom to attend the grandkids sporting events, travel and were most fortunate to have taken countless trips to England to visit her elderly mother.

Sue was preceded in death by her father, Stanley, her mother Betty, her sister Ann, her in-laws, Joseph and Virginia Ropiak and brother-laws Jim Tatlow and Don Eckert.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years Tom, sons Richard (Heather), Daniel (Melissa) and grandchildren, Jasmine, Colin, Madelyn, Tristan, Amelia and Charlotte. She is further survived by her in-laws Bob and Susie Ropiak, Kathy Eckert, Beth and Kevin Parco, James Ropiak and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A grateful thank you to the staffs of Ascension, Aurora St. Luke's and Brookside Care Center for their compassionate care of Sue and our family during her illness.

Due to the current health situation private services will be held with entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. A public celebration of Sue will be held and announced at a later date.

