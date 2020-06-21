Susan Denise (nee: Snead) Dunk

January 13, 1965 - June 17, 2020

Susan Denise (nee: Snead) Dunk, 55, passed away on June 17th in her home, surrounded by love, her husband Christopher and family after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born in Oak Park, IL on January 13, 1965, later moving to Wisconsin, she is the daughter of Ralph and Janet Snead of Genoa City.

Susan graduated from Badger High School in 1983 and went on to earn her degree in International Business from Carthage College. On August 19, 1989, she was wed to Christopher Dunk at St. John's Catholic Church in Twin Lakes, WI. They started life's journey together living in Racine. Later, building their dream home together in Pleasant Prairie and spent 25 wonderful years enjoying the peace and nature she loved that surrounds that home on the lake.

Her first son, Aaron Patrick, was born on July 25th, 1991 and on December 3rd, 1992 the birth of Brandon Christopher completed their family. She brought them up and taught them by example to be wonderful caring son's and persons. They were her pride and joy and what she felt was her life's greatest accomplishment. She was so proud of them. They have been by her side throughout this tough journey surrounding her with immeasurable love and support.

During her career, Susan was employed by Monroe Systems for Business, and then as the president of her own business, Business Technologies, Inc. until she chose in 2007 to devote all her time to her family. She tutored, volunteered at her son's schools, served on the governance boards of both St Joseph's High School and on the Kenosha eSchool, brought school supplies and back packs to local children in her "happy place" in Mexico in her passion to try to give back to the community and to education in any way she could.

Susan and her husband shared the love of life with a zest for adventure and travel. Whether it was her final college year studying and exploring in Spain, her dream trips with her husband on safari in Kenya, exploring caves and cenotes in the Yucatan, swimming with the Whalesharks in Holbox Mexico, whitewater rafting, horseback riding, ATVing and repelling cliffs in Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and islands in the Caribbean. She also loved her family trips camping, snorkeling, diving, hiking, exploring Mexico's Mayan ruins and history and numerous Caribbean trips with her boys, always enjoying life to its fullest.

Susan is survived by her loving husband, Christopher; her sons and daughter in-law, Aaron (Katie) and Brandon Dunk. Her father and her mother, Ralph and Janet Snead, her brothers Timothy and Brian Snead, her brother in-laws and sisters-in-laws, Michael (Diane) Dunk, Tom (Susie) Dunk and Jim (Sara) Dunk, Eileen Gales, Colleen (Cliff) Kogutkiewicz, Cindy Centell-Dunk, many nieces and nephews (who throughout the years where treated to "special time" with her), and so many wonderful friends with whom she shared so much laughter and shed few tears with.

Susan was preceded in death by her grandmother, Connie Ward, mother in-law, JoAnne Larson, brother in-laws Kevin Dunk and Randy Gales, nephew Eli and great niece Kaylee.

A service celebrating Susan's life will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorials may be given in her honor to Telchac Education, Telchac Puerto MX. Information: www.telchaceducation.org 100% going to the school children. Send PayPal memorials to telchaceducation@yahoo.com or to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation. https://tnbcfoundation.org/support-us

