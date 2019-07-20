Susan Funk(Nee: Collins)

August 21, 1952 - July 14, 2019

RACINE - Susan Ann Funk (nee: Collins), age 66, passed away at home on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations toward a cemetery headstone for Sue and Dennis have been suggested.

