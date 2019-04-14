Susan G. "Sue" (Nee: Simon) Weitzel (1952 - 2019)
  • "Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to your..."
    - Becky Horsfall
  • "I will always remember Sue as a Happy and Caring friend. ..."
    - Helen Hendricks

Susan "Sue" G. Weitzel(Nee: Simon)

July 2, 1952 - April 8, 2019

RACINE - Susan "Sue" G. Weitzel, age 66, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, 11:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation with relatives and friends will be held Monday from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:30 am at the funeral home.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 14, 2019
