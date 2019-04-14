Susan "Sue" G. Weitzel(Nee: Simon)
July 2, 1952 - April 8, 2019
RACINE - Susan "Sue" G. Weitzel, age 66, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, 11:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation with relatives and friends will be held Monday from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:30 am at the funeral home.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com