Susan Jean Christman (1948 - 2020)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Susan Jean Christman

November 29, 1948 – January 12, 2020

RACINE – Susan Jean (nee: Dunham) Christman, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded with the love of her family.

Susan was born in Burlington on November 29, 1948 to the late Marvin and Jean (nee: Schiller) Dunham. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Burlington. On May 23, 1968, Sue was united in marriage with Robert C. Christman. Sue's family was her everything...they were her world!

Surviving are her husband, Robert "Bob" Christman; children, Annie (Jim) Nehls, Danielle (Eric) Zimdars, Ryan (Kristen) Christman and Eric (Melissa Hyatt) Christman; grandchildren, Sarah, Maria, Aaron, Dustin (Brittni) , David, Anthony, Amanda, Ashton, Milo, Jaxon & Aniah; great-grandchildren, Melody, Alexus, Amelia, Dustin Jr., and Bryce; sisters, Mary (Robert) LaBadie and Linda Greil; , brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, William and Daniel Christman; Barbara (Arnie) Christensen and Sheila Christman. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by beloved grandson, Dylan Pickard; and by her infant sister, Sara.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 11:00 am -1:00 pm at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with a short service to follow at 1:00 pm.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 18, 2020
