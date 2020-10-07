1/1
Susan L. Aiken
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
Susan L. Aiken

February 27, 1961 - October 2, 2020

RACINE- Susan L. Aiken, 59, passed away at her residence on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Susan was born in Neenah on February 27, 1961 to John W. and Joan (nee: Holmdohl) Anderson. She owned and operated an orthodontic lab until her retirement. Susan an avid Packer fan and enjoyed antique shopping and car shows. Most importantly she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Elyse (Nathan) Thurman and Sam Aiken, grandchildren Ethan and Cooper Thurman and Joshua Aiken, mother Joan Anderson, brother Geoffrey (Sue) Anderson, sisters Catherine Anderson and Elizabeth (Doug) Nerad, and nieces and nephew Emily Hays, Madeline and William Nerad. Susan was preceded in death by her father and dear friend Dave Miller.

Private family services for Susan will be held. The family would like to thank "Team Suess" for all of the care and compassion shown to Susan during her time of need.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



Published in Journal Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
