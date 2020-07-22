1/1
Susan Marie Andersen
1961 - 2020
Susan Marie Andersen

July 17, 1961 - March 22, 2020

Age 58, of Union Grove passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home. Susan was born July 17, 1961 to Terry and Barbara (nee Ferg) Andersen in Racine. Her early life was spent in Racine where she attended Case High School. The past 8 years she has resided in Union Grove. She worked as a CNA in home health care. She previously was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Racine.

Susan enjoyed watching TV, knitting and was very interested in Astrology. In her younger years she enjoyed fishing.

Susan is survived by her father and stepmother Terry (Bettye) Andersen, her mother Barbara Andersen, twin daughters Suzanne (Tyler) Miller and Ashley Lucas, grandchildren Lazarus and Ezekiel Miller. She is further survived by her sisters Lori Andersen and Stefanie Andersen and brother Paul Andersen, Mark Lucas, the father of her children, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Steven Andersen.

Susan's family would; like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Hospice Alliance and the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert Hospital South for all their care and compassion.

A Funeral Service for Susan will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday, July 25th from 10:00AM until the time of service.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home
908-11th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2011
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 23, 2020
To our dearest friends Terry, Bettye, Lori, Stef, Paul, and the entire Andersen family,

Sandi and I want to extend our deepest sympathy in the loss of your daughter, Susan, and the sister of Lori, Stef, and Paul. Our hearts just break for all of you, as well as the entire family. There simply are no words to relieve the pain you are experiencing during such a sad loss, other than to take comfort knowing that Susan is no longer suffering, and God has made her whole, free of cancer, and free of pain. She is now in a better place with our Lord and Savior.

Both of us wish this pandemic wasn't a reality, as we would be there in a heartbeat to give you our hugs, and our love in person. However, at this point, all we can do is pray that God provide all of you with His love, comfort, and strength as you deal with the loss of Susan. All of you are in our thoughts and prayers.

We love and miss each and every one of you.

Steve and Sandi
Stephen Salamon
Friend
