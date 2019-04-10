Susan O Wells

July 31, 1954 - April 8, 2019

Susan O Wells, 64 years old of Racine, WI and Lake Villa, IL, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 31, 1954 in Libertyville, IL, the daughter of the late Albert Walter and Verna Ruth (nèe Blust) Sorensen. On April 16, 1977, Susan married James Wells in Antioch, IL. Susan was very knowledgeable in many areas and had a very strong entrepreneurial spirt. She was an avid artist, crafter, and gardener. Her family knew her as a strong woman, wonderful wife, mother, and midnight shopper extraordinaire.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 42 years, James; their children, Jeffrey (Tracie) Wells, Jessica (Emily) Sharp, Jon Wells; her siblings, Mary Lou Donovan and Bonnie Lee (Tim) Howell; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002, with a Memorial Visitation from 11:00AM until the start of the service. Interment will be private. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Kidney Cancer Association, 9450 SW Gemini Dr. #38269 Beaverton, OR 97008 or www.kidneycancer.orgonate. Please sign the guestbook for Susan at www.strangfh.com.