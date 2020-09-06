Susie Owens Matt

August 28, 1928 – August 28, 2020

Susie Owens Matt, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, August 28, 2020 (her birthday). She was born in Tupelo, MS, on August 28, 1928, daughter of the late Murray R. and Etha M. (Née: Stegall) Owens, Sr.

Susie attended George Washington Carver School. She professed her hope in Christ at an early age and united with Lane Chapel C.M.E. Church in Tupelo, MS.

Susie has been a resident of Racine since 1947. She and her husband, Thomas Dykes, moved here because of work opportunities. They divorced after several years. Later she married her life partner, Calvin "Bean" Matt, until his death on January 5, 2010.

Susie joined St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church under the pastor, Rev. J.D. Bailey, in 1947. She continues to attend under Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby (senior pastor). Susie was involved in many aspects of the church including: Workers of the King, Bible Study, Sunday School, Nursery, Mercy House. She also took pride in working with the Nurses' Guild and Pastor's Helpers at church where she received several awards for her diligent work. She was a longtime member and treasurer for both groups. Susie was also a life member of the NAACP.

Susie first did domestic work after arriving in Racine in 1947. She then worked for the North Side Laundry. Susie finished her career at High Ridge Health Care Center, first in the kitchen and then became a Certified Nursing Assistant. She truly enjoyed working for High Ridge and would work overtime without question whenever needed. She retired from High Ridge after 30+ years of service. Susie enjoyed traveling, cooking, and being with her family.

Susie leaves to cherish her memory, her sisters, Mae E. Ellis, Georgia A. Owens, both of Racine; special great-niece, Candice Matt of Racine; nephews, Ronald Matt, Eric (Maureen) Ellis, Rommel Ellis, Andre Nunn, all of Racine, Amos Owens of Brown Deer, WI, Henry (Melloney) Owens of Carpentersville, IL, Michael (Corinne) Partlow of Killeen, TX; nieces, Brenda Harris, Annie Hellens, both of Racine, Jevetia Ellis of St. Francis, WI, Earnestine Jamison, Angela Montgomery, both of Tupelo, MS, Dorothy Leake of Chicago, IL; special neighbor, Steve (Sara) Barajas-Lopez; god-daughter, Sherrylyn Campbell; god-grandson, Will Campell; special friends, Jean King, Minnie Brye, Edna Hargrove, all of Racine; and a host of great-nephews, great-nieces, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Susie is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin "Bean" Matt; her "mom", Vevia B. Owens; her brothers, Murray R. Owens, Jr., Robert B. Owens; sister, Doris J. Owens; sister-in-law, Cora L. Owens, aunts, Rosie Head, Justine S. Jones, Evelyn L. Abbott; nephews, Donald Matt, Vernon Matt, Grady Owens, Sr., Willie Albert, Jr., Murray R. Owens III, and Reginald Sneed.

A celebration of Susie's life and homegoing will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. The visitation and service will also be available via live stream starting at 10:00am. Stream information will be available on the funeral home website in her online obituary starting on Tuesday afternoon. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to St. Paul Baptist Church (Re: Pastor's Helpers or Words in Motion), Attn: Sister Minnie Brye, 1120 Grand Avenue, Racine, WI, 53403.

