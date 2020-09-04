1/1
Suzanne "Sue" Ailes
1946 - 2020
Suzanne "Sue" Ailes

September 12, 1946 – August 31, 2020

YORKVILLE – Suzanne "Sue" Irene Ailes, age 73, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of family, on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Suzanne was born in Racine on September 12, 1946. On March 30, 1963, she was united in marriage with Gerald W. "Jerry" Ailes. Sadly, he passed away at age 55 on February 13, 1997.

Sue was a longtime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Union Grove. Among her interests, she enjoyed gardening & crafts, was passionate for her animals, and enjoyed rummage sales and thrift shops. Above all, family was her everything and she loved spending time with all of them.

Surviving are her three sons & daughters-in-law, Curtis (Christine) Ailes, Sr.; Greg (Terri) Ailes and Michael (Theresa) Ailes; grandchildren, Curtis Ailes, Jr., Jessica (Patrick) Salmons, Joshua Decker; Christy (Cole) Zimmermann; Zach and Jake Ailes; Charles, Sabrina and Harison Ailes; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Sue was greeted in Heaven by her mother, Jean Miller; husband, Jerry; beloved sister, Jeanette (Earl) King; a grandson and a great-grandson.

In accordance with Sue's wishes, private family services were held with interment in Yorkville Cemetery. The Reverend Dr. Warren D. Williams officiated. In memory of Sue, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
