Suzanne E. Cremer

January 21, 1946 - February 13, 2020

RACINE – Suzanne E. Cremer, 74, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born in Racine on January 21, 1946, daughter of the late William and Lillian (Nee: Birkholz) Cremer.

Suzanne graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1964. She worked in the secretarial field last working for All Saints Healthcare. Suzanne embraced her faith at an early age and continued her faith through New Living Hope Lutheran Church until her passing.

Suzanne is survived by close cousins, Carol Miller, Fran Litton, Paul Chernouski, Diane Krebs, as well as other family and friends.

A celebration of Suzanne's life will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 3:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 2:00pm until the time of the service. The family has suggested memorials to Racine Lutheran High School.

The family would like to thank Ridgewood Care Center for their care and patience with Suzanne.

