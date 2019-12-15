Suzanne "Sue" M. Hunter Meredith(Nee: Fiorita)

April 9, 1947 – December 13, 2019

RACINE - Surrounded by her loving family, Suzanne "Sue" M. Hunter Meredith, age 72, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at her residence after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Milwaukee, April 9, 1947, daughter of the late Dominica "Minnie" T. (Nee: DeLorenzo) and Joseph "Buff" L. Fiorita.

Sue was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1965." On September 25, 1995 she was united in marriage to Thomas J. Meredith Sr. She was employed by P.D.I. for twenty-five years, retiring in 1995. Sue was a member of Racine Assembly of God and Pink Paddling Power. She enjoyed shopping, decorating, spending winters in Florida, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas J. Meredith Sr. of Racine and his extended family; her son, Jon (Dawn) Hunter of Racine; her granddaughter, Jessica L. Hunter of Racine; brothers, Tom (Doris) Fiorita of Florida, James Fiorita of Racine; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, 11:00am at Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, with Rev. Ed Walker officiating. Private entombment will be held at Calvary Garden Crypts. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the funeral home from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and Thursday at the church from 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am. Memorials to Racine Assembly of God or to one's favorite cancer organization have been suggested.

A very special thank you to Dr. Michael Mullane and Aurora at Home Hospice caregivers for their loving and excellent care provided.

