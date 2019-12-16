Suzanne M. Hunter "Sue" (Fiorita) Meredith (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Racine Assembly of God
1325 Airline Road
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Racine Assembly of God
1325 Airline Road
Obituary
Suzanne "Sue" M. Hunter Meredith(Nee: Fiorita)

April 9, 1947 – December 13, 2019

RACINE - Surrounded by her loving family, Suzanne "Sue" M. Hunter Meredith, age 72, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at her residence after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, 11:00am at Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, with Rev. Ed Walker officiating. Private entombment will be held at Calvary Garden Crypts. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the funeral home from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and Thursday at the church from 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am. Memorials to Racine Assembly of God or to one's favorite cancer organization have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 16, 2019
