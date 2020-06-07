Suzanne M. "Sue" (Nee: Lipp) Marquardt
1937 - 2020
Suzanne "Sue" M. Marquardt(Nee: Lipp)

December 30, 1937 - June 1, 2020

RACINE - Suzanne "Sue" M. Marquardt, age 82, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. She was born in Racine, December 30, 1937, daughter of the late William and Justine (Nee: VanDerwarm) Lipp.

On November 14, 1969 at St. Edward Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Robert H. Marquardt who preceded her in death, April 15, 2019. Sue was employed as a receptionist for Children's Service Society for 18 years, retiring in 2004. She was a longtime member of St. Rita's Catholic Church and member of P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter AZ. Sue loved music, especially Irish and bluegrass music and played piano in the band County Crossings. She loved cooking, baking and spending time with family and friends. Sue cared about so many people, was always willing to help others and enjoyed living life.

She will be dearly missed by her children: Kathleen M. (Terry) Brown, Sarah J. Marquardt, Elizabeth A. Marquardt (James Peña); daughter in law: Debbie Marquardt (Doug Wunrow); grandchildren: Katie (Eric) Lebsock, Hannah Marquardt (fiancé Steve Ziebell), Molly (Keaton) Kristick, Daniel (Samantha) Marquardt, Nathan (Sarah) Marquardt, Jessie Brown(Annie Moyer); great-grandchildren: Haisley Lebsock, Ethan Marquardt, Coen Marquardt, Lucas Brown, Audrey Marquardt, Killian Marquardt, Amma Lebsock, Maura Kristick; her furry companion, Guinness; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her two sons, Robert A. Marquardt and infant son, William H. Marquardt.

Due to the current health pandemic a limit of 25 people will be allowed in the viewing/service area at a time. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family Sunday, June 14, 2020, 12:00pm until 2:00pm, followed by a 2:00pm service at the funeral home. The funeral may be viewed livestream on Sunday, June 14th by going to www.meredithfuneralhome.com, Suzanne Marquardt page, service, and press livestream. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Cemetery, Town of Dover.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
JUN
14
Service
02:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
